Five people have now been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found dead at a bus stop in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to Hunters Road in Lozells, Hockley, just after 8 o'clock in the evening on the 12th June.

A 41-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police say the man's family has been informed, and is being supported by a family liaison officer.

A woman aged 37 was arrested on suspicion of murder a short time later, and a 43 year old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has now been released on bail, while he remains in custody.

Officers say they've now arrested three more people in connection with the investigation.

Two men aged 18 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another man aged 21, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers are carrying out forensic work at the scene today, speaking to witnesses and examining CCTV.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said:

“We are making good progress as we work hard to establish exactly what happened and why.

"We still really need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

“We believe there were people in the area at the time who saw what happened but have not yet been in touch with us, and it’s vital that they call us as soon as possible.

”Anyone with information should get in touch via Live Chat on our website, or via 101, quoting log 5140 of 12 June.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111".