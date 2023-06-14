Two more vigils will be held for the victims of an incident in Nottingham yesterday which left three people dead, and another three injured.

University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both aged 19, were killed on Ilkeston Road as part of attacks across the city centre.

School caretaker, Ian Coates, 51, was named locally as the third victim who was found dead on Magdala Road.

Tributes have been paid to all three victims as vigils are set to take place across the city.

Floral tributes have been left on the street where two students were killed in Nottingham. Credit: BPM Media

When is the next vigil?

The University of Nottingham Students Union is holding a vigil at the Djanogly Terrace, outside the Portland Building today (June 14) at 4pm.

People will be able to pay their respects to students Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar, and school caretaker Ian Coates.

In a statement released yesterday they wrote:

"We are devastated and shocked by the news of the deaths of two of our fellow students in the horrific incident in the city centre last night.

"We stand in solidarity with all our students and the wider community, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives and the injured, alongside those directly and indirectly affected by the unfolding of these terrible events.

"We encourage anyone affected by this news to reach out to the support services available within the Students’ Union, University and Nottingham City".

"We are inviting our University community to join together at a vigil at 4pm on Wednesday 14 June at the Djanogly Terrace, outside Portland Building, in a moment of reflection and support led by the Chaplaincy and our SU Officers.

"The Chaplaincy will be holding an informal space for gathering and reflection throughout the day tomorrow at the Oasis."

The University's Grad Ball was cancelled on Tuesday following the news of the students' deaths.

Where else can I pay my respects ?

Another vigil will be held in Old Market Square tomorrow (June 15) at 5:30pm.

The Lord Mayor, Councillor Carole McCulloch and leader of the City Council, Councillor David Mellen will host the event.

Shearer West, the vice chancellor of the University of Nottingham and representatives from faith communities will lead a minute’s silence at 6pm from the steps of the Council House.

The flag on Nottingham City Council House has been lowered to half-mast and a book of condolence opened for people to sign.

People are also being invited to lay flowers on the steps of the Council House while the lights on the building will be lowered at night as a mark of respect.

Play Brightcove video

An impromptu vigil was held yesterday at Nottingham’s St Peter’s Church as a place for people to reflect on the incident.

Attended by mainly young people of university age, those present were invited to place flowers below the altar or light a candle.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…