A woman has been charged with murder after two children died in Stoke-on-Trent.

Veronique John, 49, from Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The charge comes after Ethan, 11, and Elizabeth John, 7, died at a house in Flax Street and a man was stabbed in Campbell Street on Sunday (11 June).

The cause of death of both children will be investigated with an inquest in the coming days.

She will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre tomorrow (Thursday 14 June).

