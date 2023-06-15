Eleven people have escaped a fire that engulfed two houses in Perry Barr.

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze on Cliveden Avenue on Thursday (15 June).

Seven crews arrived at the scene within two minutes of the initial call at 3.52am - an aerial platform was also sent to the scene.

A semi-detached house was severely damaged in the incident after the blaze spread to the loft conversion of the adjoining property on Walsall Road.

Three children were involved in the fire and one woman was checked over at the scene by paramedics.

An investigation into how the fire started is now underway.