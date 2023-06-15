Central Lobby - June 2023: Has the Covid inquiry already been undermined?

Three Midlands politicians join Alison Mackenzie to debate whether the COVID-19 Inquiry has already been undermined.

With a flurry of Midlands Conservative MPs standing down at the next election - are they quitting while they're ahead to avoid humiliation at the polls?

And as the NHS approaches its 75th anniversary - how will it come through one of the darkest periods in its history

Alison's guests this month:- Philip Dunne MP - Ludlow (Conservative)- Liz Kendall MP - Leicester West (Labour)- Cllr Zuffar Haq - Evington & Goodwood, Leicester (Liberal Democrat)