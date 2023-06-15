Fire crews are currently dealing with an incident in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham.

50 firefighters and five fire engines are at the scene on Lea Village Road and people are being asked to avoid the area.

West Midlands Fire Service says crews were at the scene less than five minutes after being alerted to the incident.

Emergency services are expected to remain at the site throughout the day.

They're warning of disruption on nearby roads, with Lea Village Road closed from the islands of Filliott Road and Hurstcroft Road.

In a statement, West Midlands Fire Service said: "Multi agency will be in attendance during the day with road closures likely to remain in place.

"Please drive safely and avoid the area where possible."