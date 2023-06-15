Three kittens have been named Harry, Ron and Hermione by the RSPCA after they were found abandoned in a Harry Potter bag.

The abandoned cats were discovered in a ‘Platform 9 and ¾’ bag in Birmingham in May.

The young black and white cats, who were just a few weeks old, were found by a member of the public in the bag.

The kittens were found in this Harry Potter bag. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA was contacted at around 5pm on Monday 22 May following the discovery of the kittens, which had been left beside Somerset Road in Handsworth.

The abandonment of the three kittens comes as figures show that the charity received 1,822 reports to its emergency helpline about an animal being abandoned in May. That compares with 1,609 abandonments for the same month last year.

13% increase reports to RSPCA emergency helpline about abandoned animal

RSPCA Inspector Jonny Wood said: “Thankfully these little guys were found and have been given the care and attention they deserve but we’re pleading with people not to dump their pets. It is never the answer.

“We appreciate the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet, or not seeking appropriate veterinary help if it’s needed, is never acceptable. There is help and support available and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.”

Anyone who has information about the kittens and where they have come from is urged to contact the RSPCA.

The kittens will be found new homes once they're ready for adoption.