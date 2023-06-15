Large fire breaks out in Wigston sending plumes of smoke into air

Play Brightcove video

Large fire sends thick smoke into air in Wigston

Crews from 11 fire stations are tackling a major blaze in South Wigston.

Smoke can be seen filling the air from the fire which started around 9:00am on Thursday (15 June).

Appliances from Wigston, Southern, Central, Western, Eastern, Billesdon, Birstall, Lutterworth, Coalville, Market Bosworth, and Market Harborough Stations are at the incident.

There are currently 11 pumps in attendance, including from Nottinghamshire, alongside two Aerial Ladder Platforms and a water carrier.

There are road closures in place on Saffron Road opposite Marstown Avenue in both directions and Tigers Way.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue service are advising residents nearby to keep all windows and doors closed.