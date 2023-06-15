A man who was found dead in Leicester city centre has been named by police.

Matthew Schofield, 34, was pronounced dead after being found in Belgrave Road at 4.20am on Sunday 11 June.

Leicestershire Police says Matthew’s family are still coming to terms with his death.

They have said: “We are devastated by Matthew’s loss. He was a loving son, father and brother and he had his whole life ahead of him. He will be greatly missed.

“Please, if anyone has any information about what has happened to Matthew, tell the police and let them to do their job in investigating the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death.”

Mr Schofield was found unconscious on Belgrave Road in Leicester. Credit: Google Maps

Leicestershire Police says a further three men have been arrested, totalling six arrests.

Two of the men – aged 22 and 23 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They are currently in police custody.

Police have released one man, aged 18, and two men, aged 22, under investigation.

What happened?

Mr Schofield was found lying unconscious in Belgrave Road, close to the junction with Belgrave Circle, at around 4.20am on Sunday 11 June.

Officers and the East Midlands Ambulance Service attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the last four days, officers have been working to establish the circumstances surrounding the Mr Schofield's death – with an appeal for witnesses, CCTV and dash cam footage issued on Sunday evening.

Following this appeal, and a number of enquiries carried out by police, a murder investigation was launched.

Detectives are currently questioning three men in relation to the incident and have released one man, aged 18, and two men, aged 22, under investigation.

Police believe the man was assaulted on Belgrave Road before being found. This incident is believed to have taken place shortly before 3.00am.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward and are now asking for people who were in the area between 2.30am and 3.15am to make contact.

Detective Inspector Jen Heggs, from the force’s Murder Investigation Team, said: “Following extensive enquiries and an appeal issued on Sunday, we are now treating this death as a murder.

“We have established an assault took place at the location shortly before 3am on Sunday and we are now working to gather as much information relating to this incident as possible.

“The location is a busy route in and out of the city and even in the early hours of the morning there would have been people driving in the area and leaving the city after a night out. If anyone thinks they saw something or has captured anything on dash cam or CCTV – please contact police.

“Information you provide could help with our ongoing investigation.”