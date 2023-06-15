Warning: Readers may find the details in this article upsetting

A mum and her partner have been jailed for a total of almost 60 years for killing her son, Alfie Steele, who was 9, in a bath after he endured months of horrific abuse.

Alfie died after being "repeatedly assaulted, beaten", and "held" in a cold bath as punishment by his mother Carla Scott, 35, and her partner Dirk Howell, 41 - both from Birmingham.

He had 50 injuries all over his body - only a handful, medical experts say, would be likely down to normal childhood bumps and scrapes.

Alfie Steele died after being "repeatedly assaulted, beaten", and "held" in a cold bath.

During a trial at Coventry Crown Court, prosecutors said Alfie was subjected to a cruel and "sinister" regime of correction by Scott and Howell at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, prior to his death in February 2021.

Dirk Howell, was jailed for life with a minimum of 32 years for Alfie's murder and charges of child cruelty.

Carla Scott remained composed in the dock as her partner Dirk Howell was sentenced for murdering Alfie.

Howell slumped forward in the dock, with his right hand cupping his chin, as Mr Justice Wall told the 41-year-old: “I am sure that you got pleasure from inflicting pain and discomfort.

“In my judgment some of your actions can properly be described as sadistic.

“The risks of killing him by your conduct were real and obvious.”

What happened when the emergency services arrived?

During CPR, paramedics noticed water coming out of Alfie's mouth, although it is not known whether it got inside before or after death.

Alfie was taken to Worcester Royal Hospital, but despite medics' best efforts he was pronounced dead at 3.55pm.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of his death was "unascertained".

In court last month, Michelle Heeley KC, prosecuting, said: "He didn't die of natural causes, he had bruises all over his body, and signs that he had been deprived of oxygen.

"The prosecution case is that these defendants are responsible for his unlawful death."

Ms Heeley said Scott had claimed to police officers at her home that she had last seen Howell "a couple of days ago".

"That was a lie. In the first moments when her child was dead her first thought was to lie," she said, adding Scott "lied to protect him".

Howell, who the prosecution said had stayed overnight at the address, was in fact seen by a police officer "by chance" in a nearby street at 2.30pm, just six minutes after Scott's 999 call.

"CCTV footage recovered from houses around the area showed Howell going from Vashon Drive to Droitwich railway station, where he was seen running, not away from the trains, but towards them," said Ms Heeley.

"In fact he tried to open the door of a stationary train, but at that stage police officers who were by now looking for him, arrested him.

"There is no dispute he tried to hide the fact he had been at the house at the time Alfie died and Carla Scott lied to help him.

"What were they both trying to hide at that point? Their guilt. They knew what they had done and Dirk Howell's first instinct was to run."

Jurors were told Howell, of Princip Street, Birmingham, had admitted cruelty offences against other children before the trial.