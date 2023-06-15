A woman has died after going missing while swimming with friends in the River Avon in Worcestershire.

Officers from West Mercia Police were called to the river on the afternoon of Wednesday 14 June after the woman, who was in her 70s, was reported missing after entering the river at Cropthorne Mill in Fladbury, near Evesham.

Police carried out extensive searches on the ground and from a helicopter. They were supported by he Hereford and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

The woman’s body was recovered from the river at just after 7.30pm.

Officers say they are not treating the incident as suspicious. Superintendent Sue Thomas said: "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends.

"Extensive searches were carried out in the water and the surrounding area after she was reported missing and we understand that the amount of emergency response may have caused some alarm in the area but we can confirm that the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious."