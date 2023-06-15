Police have been granted more time to question a former University of Nottingham student accused of killing three people in a series of attacks in the city centre.

History student Barnaby Webber and medical student Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, were found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday.

School caretaker Ian Coates, 65, a Nottingham Forest fan, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect.

The 31-year-old suspect was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder at 5.30am when the van was eventually stopped.

Police revealed on Thursday that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

Nottinghamshire Police has also referred part of the incident to the IOPC - as a marked police car followed behind the suspect’s van for a short distance before it hit two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, a man, remains in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

Suspects can be held for up to 24 hours in the UK before police have to either charge or release them from custody.

Police can apply for an extension through magistrates' court to allow them to question suspects for up to 96 hours.

Nottinghamshire Police was granted an extension to keep the suspect in custody for up to 96 hours at around 3.15pm on Wednesday 14 June.

The families of Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar united in grief at a vigil held at the University of Nottingham yesterday. Credit: PA Images

Thousands of people, including many students, attended an emotional vigil on Djanogly Terrace, at the University of Nottingham yesterday where dozens of flowers were laid in memory of Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both freshers at the University.

Nottinghamshire Police said on Thursday they had been granted another 36 hours to question a man held in connection with the attacks.

"A team of dedicated detectives is continuing to question the suspect and building up a strong picture of what happened that morning," police said.

"We believe the suspect carried out the knife attacks on two University of Nottingham students, aged 19, just after 4am on Tuesday 13 June.

"The suspect is a former University of Nottingham student but this is not believed to be connected with the attack."

A man who was hit by the suspect in a van remains in a serious condition in hospital. Credit: ITV News Central

Police said the suspect then made his way by foot to a supported living complex in Mapperley Road but was denied entry. They said this was not reported to them at the time.

"He then continued on foot to Magdala Road where he killed a 65-year-old man and stole his van," the statement continued.

"He then attempted to run over a man in the Milton Street area, who remains in a serious condition in hospital.

"He then tried to run over two other pedestrians in the Sherwood Street area who are believed to have suffered minor injuries."

The force said it had referred this part of the incident to the IOPC, as a marked police car followed behind the suspect’s van for a short distance before it collided with the two pedestrians.

They also confirmed that they are still working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing and keeping an "open mind" on the motives.Thousands of people are expected to attend a second vigil held later today in Old Market Square from 5.30pm, when the Lord Mayor, Cllr Carole McCulloch and council leader Cllr David Mellen will be joined by Professor Shearer West, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nottingham.

Representatives from faith communities who will lead a minute’s silence at 6pm from the steps of the Council House.

In a short statement issued on Thursday, the University of Nottingham said it was “devastated” that the suspect was a former student.

The statement read: “You will understand that we are unable to comment on a live investigation, however we will continue to support the police in any way we can.”