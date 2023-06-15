Police are hunting for a hit-and-run driver after a woman and a child were struck by a car and left seriously injured in Birmingham.

It happened at around 8.50am this morning (Thursday June 15) on King's Heath High Street as the pair walked across a pedestrian crossing.Paramedics treated the woman and the child at the scene for serious injuries before taking them to separate hospitals by ambulance.Officers were pictured examining a damaged BMW in nearby Springfield Road.

West Midlands Police has since confirmed that the abandoned vehicle is suspected of being involved in the crash.

A woman and a child were hit while using a pedestrian crossing on King's Heath High Street. Credit: BPM Media

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We're appealing for information after a woman and child have been injured following a hit-and-run in Kings Heath this morning (15 June). They were on a pedestrian crossing on the High Street when they were struck by a car which then made off at around 8.50am."The child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the woman with head and leg injuries. A blue BMW One Series, suspected of being involved in the collision, has since been found abandoned and we’re carrying out immediate enquiries around the vehicle and who may have been involved."A section of the High Street is currently closed as part of our investigation and we thank everyone for their patience. We’re asking for anyone with information to please contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting log 984 of June 15."We're keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage. You can also contact investigators direct by emailing: sciu@westmidlands.police.uk."A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered two pedestrians and a vehicle had been involved in a collision. Ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced trauma care to the first patient, a child, before conveying him via land ambulance to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment."The second patient, a woman, was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries and conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment."