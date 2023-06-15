Play Brightcove video

A minutes silence was held at a vigil in Nottingham's Old Market Square this evening, to remember the three people killed in a series of attacks in the city.

Students Barnaby Webber, 19, and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were all found stabbed to death in Nottingham city centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Students Barnaby Webber (left), Grace O'Malley-Kumar (centre) and school caretaker Ian Coates (right) died after being attacked. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Hundreds of flowers and messages have been left on the steps to the Council House in Old Market Square.

Play Brightcove video

"We need to come together and we need to heal".

ITV News Central spoke to a handful of the hundreds of people who came to the vigil in support of the families of the victims. They said Nottingham is united in its grief.

Play Brightcove video

Councillor David Mellen urged those present at the vigil to not allow “fear to grip our streets” after the Nottingham attacks.

In his short speech, Mr Mellen said the deaths of Ms O’Malley-Kumar, Mr Webber and Mr Coates “shock us because they are so unusual”.

He added: “We have a city that is safe and welcoming … and we must not allow fear to grip our streets.”

Tory peer Baroness Stowell of Beeston assured parents of Nottingham University students that Beeston, a town near the campus where many of them live, is a safe place.

She said: “The main campus of Nottingham University borders Beeston and, over the years, more students have chosen to live in the town.

“I feel that, alongside the heartfelt condolences of the people of Beeston to the family and friends of Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, that the people of Beeston would also want to reassure parents around the country, whose sons and daughters are studying at Nottingham may be living in Beeston, that it is a safe town and its residents offer students, wherever they come from, a warm welcome.”

Play Brightcove video

Earlier this afternoon, Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited Nottingham to pay tribute to the victims killed in the recent attacks.

She read the tributes left on the steps at the Nottingham Council House, alongside dozens of flowers in memory of the three victims.

Tributes were also held on Magdala Road where Ian Coates was attacked. Credit: ITV News Central

Flowers and Nottingham Forest shirts were also laid on Magdala Road to honour school caretaker Ian Coates.

The Forest fan, 65, was found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect.

History student Barnaby Webber and medical student Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, were found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old suspect was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder at 5.30am.

Police revealed on Thursday that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

The fathers of Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar gave an incredibly emotional speech at yesterday's vigil. Credit: ITV News Central

The fathers of the two students gave a tearful tribute to the thousands of people who attended an emotional vigil on Djanogly Terrace, at the University of Nottingham, on June 14.

David Webber said: "I’m lost for words, I’ve lost my baby boy and I can't even comprehend how I'm going to deal with."

He added: "I know Barney would be super touched by everyone that's here. He loved it here and couldn't wait to come back."

"It drove me mad. His heart will be will you forever. Thank you so much."

Speaking with David Webber’s hand on his shoulder, Sanjoy Kumar said: “Everyone here I really, really want to thank you for your support, for taking the time to be here.

“All of you guys, everywhere that I see, a sea of people, such a lovely sign of the university and the bond you have.

“Grace was also like Barney, she loved coming up to Nottingham. In fact, we couldn’t get her down.

“I said to her last week, ‘come down’, she said ‘well, after she’s had a few more sessions’. I used to call them her crisis meetings.

“The love that we have out here, I just wish we had it everywhere. So, look after each other is the big thing.

“Look after your friends and look after people around you. It is so important.”