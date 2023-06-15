A woman and a child have been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to the incident on King's Heath high street at 8.51am this morning (Thursday 15 June).

The child, a boy, was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital and the woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

An air ambulance was also at the scene.

A435 High Street is closed in both directions.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered two pedestrians and a vehicle had been involved in a collision.

“Ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced trauma care to the first patient, a child, before conveying him via land ambulance to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

“The second patient, a woman, was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries and conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”