A 49-year-old woman has appeared in court on charges of murdering two young children, aged 11 and seven.

Veronique John, from Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday 16 June.

She was further remanded in custody following today's hearing and no pleas were entered.

The case will return to Stafford Crown Court on August 25. A provisional trial date has been set for 12 January, 2024. Any trial would be estimated to last three weeks.

The defendant is charged with the murders of Ethan John, aged 11, and seven-year-old Elizabeth John, as well as the attempted murder of Nathan John.

The charges come after police and paramedics descended on Stoke on Sunday 11 June.

They found Nathan John injured at GB Hand Car Wash, on Campbell Road, and the bodies of the two children on nearby Flax Street.

Police have been appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage surrounding Flax Street and Campbell Road from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on Sunday.

Witnesses should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.