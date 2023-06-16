Leicester have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The 43-year-old has agreed a contract at King Power Stadium having most recently worked as first team coach with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, whom he helped to a Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League treble this year.

He will now set about starting a new era at Leicester City, as the club hopes to mount a challenge for promotion and a return to the Premier League.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “Enzo brings a combination of personality, method and ambition that meets extremely well with the footballing direction we are looking to take.

"His philosophy has been built over a rich and varied career, including an outstanding education as a coach, and fits with the vision we have for this next chapter in Leicester City’s history.

“Enzo’s profile has stood out to us for some time – a feeling that was only enhanced upon meeting him and listening to his enthusiasm for the challenge ahead. I have no doubt he will be warmly welcomed by our supporters and that together we can reset the Club’s course towards future success.”

Maresca said: “I’m very excited because of the Club [I’m joining] and because we have a big season ahead of us.

“At the beginning, the target is to play in the best way we can. From there, we can build, day by day, our idea and our philosophy, and the most important thing is to try to win games.

The Foxes were relegated after ending the Premier League season with 34 points Credit: ITV News Central

“First of all, we’re going to give 100 per cent, absolutely, because the Club deserves this. It’s our job, our duty to do that. Then, as I said, day by day, step by step, absolutely we’re going to improve.”

Enzo started his coaching journey in Italy with Ascoli in 2017 soon impressing as an assistant coach at West Ham United under Manuel Pellegrini.

He was appointed to lead Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad in 2020 and delivered the Premier League 2 title, before returning to Italy to coach at Parma. He returned to City in 2022 to join Guardiola’s staff as first team coach.

Enzo will take training with the Foxes squad for the first time on 3 July, when the Club’s senior professionals not involved in international camps this summer will report for pre-season training.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 EFL Championship season are released on Thursday 22 June.

