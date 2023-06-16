The heartbroken family of university student Barnaby Webber have visited the scene of where he and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were stabbed to death to "let them know we are here".

The 19-year-old University of Nottingham student died alongside fellow undergraduate Grace in an incident in the city on Tuesday.

Ian Coates, 65, a "beloved" school caretaker and an avid Nottingham Forest fan, was named as the third victim of the deadly rampage in the city, which left another three injured.

Mr Webber’s family said they laid flowers at the spot in Ilkeston Road because “we owe it to both Barnaby and Grace to let them know we are here”.

David Webber, the father of Barnaby Webber, looking at floral tributes left at the scene on Ilkeston Road. Credit: Webber family handout/PA Wire

His family, from Taunton, Somerset, said: “We chose to come to this dreadful space because we owe it to both Barnaby and Grace to let them know we are here.

“As has been expressed by so many already, heartbreak cannot begin to describe our loss.

“As painful as this tribute today has been, it is yet another step forward on the very long, dark journey we have been forced to take.

“We would like to thank all at Nottingham University and the police for their professionalism, diligence, respect and care they have shown during this time.”

Earlier this week, Mr Webber’s parents David and Emma, and younger brother Charlie, described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Flowers laid by the family and friends of Barnaby Webber, including his father David Webber at the scene on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham. Credit: Webber family handout/PA Wire

On Friday, police charged Valdo Calocane with three counts of murder.

The 31-year-old is also accused of three counts of attempted murder after a van was allegedly driven at pedestrians in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Police revealed the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

In a statement issued after Calocane was charged, Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.”

Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates were killed in the attacks in Nottingham. Credit: PA/Family handout

She added: “This has been an incredibly sad time for our city and county, and we stand united with our communities as we come to terms with the effects of what has happened

“We are keenly aware of the deep emotion being felt surrounding these tragic events and the high level of interest, not only in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.

“However, posting prejudicial information online about an active case could amount to contempt of court and, in the most serious cases, have the potential to cause the collapse of a trial.”

The defendant, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, police said.

