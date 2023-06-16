As Midlanders enjoy the last few days of warm weather this weekend, train services across the region will be disrupted.

Passengers travelling to and from London on the Midland Main Line won't be able to travel as usual, as the line is being upgraded to renew signals.

How will passengers in the Midlands be affected?

Passengers are urged to plan ahead, allow extra time and to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator as work begins on the Midland Main Line.

What stations will be affected in the upgrade?

East Hyde

Napsbury

The works will being on Saturday 17 June Credit: PA

Here is a breakdown of each effected operator's plan for this weekend:

East Midlands Railway (EMR) services south of Luton

There will be no East Midlands Railway (EMR) services south of Luton, with buses available across to the East Coast Main Line at Hitchin, where passengers can board a train to London King’s Cross.

EMR service between Nottingham and Luton

There will be a reduced EMR service between Nottingham and Luton with extended journey times and buses will replace trains between Derby and Nottingham.

Thameslink services between West Hampstead and London St. Pancras International

There will be limited Thameslink services between West Hampstead Kentish Town and London St. Pancras International on Saturday, however there will be no Thameslink services between Luton and London St Pancras International on Sunday.

On Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June, replacement buses will run between:

Luton Airport Parkway and Hitchin via Luton

Harpenden and Potters Bar via St Albans

Luton and London St Pancras International, calling at all stations except Kentish Town. If you're travelling to Kentish Town, your tickets will be accepted on London Underground and TfL Buses

Derby and Nottingham

On Saturday 17 June only, replacement buses will also run between:

Luton and West Hampstead Thameslink

Steve Hopkinson, Operations Director for Network Rail in the East Midlands, said: “I’m pleased that were pushing ahead with this work on the Midland Main Line and between Derby and Nottingham.

"Our continued work to electrify the Midland Main Line is incredibly important and will lead to a cleaner and greener railway in our region, whilst track upgrades in the East Midlands will make sure that we can continue to maintain a safe and reliable railway.

“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience whilst we carry out these upgrades and remind passengers to check their journey before setting off.”