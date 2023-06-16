A former student has been charged with the murder of three people following a brutal knife attack in Nottingham city centre.

Valdo Calocane, 31, is also accused of three counts of attempted murder after a van was allegedly driven at pedestrians in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said.

He allegedly went on a violent rampage at around 4:00am on Tuesday 13 June.

History student Barnaby Webber and medical student Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, were found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road.

Caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen.

Calocane is accused of using the van to drive at pedestrians in Milton Street – an incident which resulted in one person being taken to hospital in a critical condition and two others suffering minor injuries.

Police revealed on Thursday that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said "this is not believed to be connected with the attack".

Nottinghamshire Police has also referred part of the incident to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) - as a marked police car followed behind the suspect’s van for a short distance before it hit two pedestrians.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.”

She added: "This has been an incredibly sad time for our city and county, and we stand united with our communities as we come to terms with the effects of what has happened

"We are keenly aware of the deep emotion being felt surrounding these tragic events and the high level of interest, not only in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.

"However, posting prejudicial information online about an active case could amount to contempt of court and, in the most serious cases, have the potential to cause the collapse of a trial."

The defendant, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, police said.