Police have been given more time to question a man on suspicion of murder following three people in a series of knife and van attacks in Nottingham city centre.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that detectives now have until the early hours of Saturday morning to question the 31-year-old man.

Talented 19-year-old students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber were found stabbed to death in Nottingham’s Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday.

Dedicated school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said two patients are now stable and one has been discharged following van attacks on the same morning.

No official confirmation has been given, but former University of Nottingham student Valdo Calocane is widely reported to be the suspect.

More to follow