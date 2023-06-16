Play Brightcove video

A university student in Birmingham is calling on the Government to rethink its new visa restrictions which will prevent the majority of international students from bringing family to the UK with them.

Jasmine Anwar moved to the Midlands from India with her husband and daughter to study, but says she wouldn't have come if the new rules applied to her.

The proposed new rules, which were announced by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in May, restrict the ability for international students to bring family members on all but post-graduate research routes.

The Home Office says the measures are necessary to crack down on migration after what it's described as an "unprecedented rise in the number of dependants arriving with students".

Jasmine taught in India for 14 years and is now studying for her PGCE at University College Birmingham.

She told ITV Central: "Families do play a very important role, especially if you come as a student. Personally speaking, when I came it was very difficult for me because it was a new country, it's a new place and you need that support from your family."

She added: "Very sad and depressed with this news because I know a lot of students come with a lot of hope and if they can't bring their family, then it's going to be hard for them.

"I would say that the Government has to think again about this decision."

Jasmine is studying for her PGCE at University College Birmingham Credit: ITV Central

New figures released in partnership with Universities UK International, the Higher Education Policy Institute and Kaplan International with London Economics, reveal international students generated £41.9bn to the UK economy during the academic year 2021/22.

The report shows during the same time period, overseas students generated three billion pounds to the local economy in the West Midlands.

According to those behind the report, there are currently more than 29,000 students in the West Midlands, with figures showing 41% of international graduates remain in Birmingham to live and work.

The report shows overseas students generated £3bn to the West Midlands economy during the academic year 2021/22. Credit: ITV Central

University College Birmingham currently supports more than 8,000 students from over 90 countries.

The institute says international students are important to the region both financially and culturally.

Professor Jane Perry, Deputy Vice Chancellor of University College Birmingham explained: "We have a diverse student community and supporting these students as they move from abroad is really important to us.

"That support starts from the moment they hit apply and continues long after graduation.

"It’s fantastic to see the impact international students are making not just on our economy, but on our people and culture too."

Commenting on the Government's new restrictions, she added: "We understand that changes might need to be made, but from our perspective international students play a huge part in supporting the UK."

The proposals are due to come into effect for students starting in January next year.

In a statement, the Home Office said: "We have seen growth in the use of a range of visa routes including an unprecedented rise in the number of dependants arriving with students.

"This has understandably contributed to higher levels of net migration.

"We have carried out the toughest ever action by government to reduce migration, including removing the right for most international students to bring family members, while continuing to benefit from the skills and resources our economy needs."

Jasmine moved to the UK with her husband and daughter Credit: ITV Central

Jasmine says Birmingham has become her home and after finishing her degree she hopes to find a job teaching here.

She said: "My husband and daughter joined me here last month. She’s really interested in mechanics and engineering, so she loves looking at all the construction work in the city.

"I can’t imagine a better place to live, work and study. I feel very blessed to have had this opportunity."