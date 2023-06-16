Football fans will be given the chance to have a photo with English football's top-tier trophies, as they both make an appearance in Birmingham this weekend - but not at a football ground.

The Premier League trophy and the Women’s Super League trophy will instead be on display at Cadbury World in Bournville over the weekend of 17th-18th June.

It's part of Father's Day celebrations at the attraction.

Manchester City won the Premier League trophy as part of a memorable treble-winning season.

Jack Grealish with the Champions League trophy Credit: Nigel French/PA Wire

There's been no end to Solihull-born and ex-Aston Villa star Jack Grealish's celebrations for the historic treble.

Teams at the chocolate attraction will also be making a life-size chocolate football for the event, which will weigh 1.5kg.

Gerrard Baldwin, General Manager at Cadbury World, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming all dads and father figures through our doors this Father’s Day weekend.

"It’s really exciting to have the Premier League trophy back at the attraction again, alongside the Women’s Super League trophy for the first time, families always love getting their pictures taken with these special cups.

"We can’t wait to welcome them through our doors this weekend to see them enjoying themselves and making lifelong memories”.

