'Serious collision' in Derbyshire leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition

Credit: Google maps

A serious collision between a car and a motorcycle in Hartshorne, near Swadlincote, has left a teenage rider with critical injuries.

The collision occurred at the junction of Woodville Road and Tower Road just before 9.20pm yesterday, Saturday 17 June.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta and a green Benelli 125cc motorcycle.

The rider, an 18-year-old from Swadlincote, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police would like anyone with information to contact them.

