Large snake found on road in Birmingham

A giant snake has been found by police officers in Birmingham

Officers from West Midlands Police's operational support unit were driving down Park Lane when they spotted the snake moving across the road.

It was found on Saturday, June 17.

The team gently manoeuvred the creature into a pillowcase before taking it for checks at a local reptile centre.

It has been identified as a boa constrictor.

Staff at Birmingham Reptiles confirmed that the snake had come to no harm and they'll be looking after it until its owner claims it or it's rehoused.