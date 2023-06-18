Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central reporter Lucy Kapasi went to the session

More than a hundred people took part in a yoga session in the centre of Birmingham to celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

Mats were rolled out on the ground outside the Library, with yoga guru Dr Amit Kumar, who travelled from Mumbai, leading the session.

The session started at 10 o'clock on Saturday morning, June 17.

In an interview with ITV News Central Dr Kumar said: "It was wonderful I loved it, I really love the people

"I am really happy really excited and the feedback was super!"

Credit: ITV News Central

It was the Indian Prime Minister who suggested the idea for an international day of yoga in 2014 to celebrate the ancient practice and and encourage more people to take it up.

The word yoga means unity and this event saw beginners and the more experienced come together to calm mind and body.