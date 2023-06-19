Police in Derby are repeating their call for information after a murder investigation is underway in the city.

Corey Duffy died after being fatally stabbed in Cooper Street – before he ran on to Bass Street.

Emergency services were called to reports that he had been seriously injured just after 3.45pm on Sunday 11 June.

Paramedics were unable to save the 30-year-old’s life.

This week a team of detectives have been working to find those responsible and significant lines of enquiry have been followed resulting in the arrest of a number of people in connection with the incident.

The two men who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed.

Three other people, two men and a woman, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have also been released on bail.

On Saturday 17 June, a fourth man was arrested in Derby on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has also been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Maria Pleace, who is leading the investigation into Corey’s death, said: "For the past week a team of officers have been working flat out to understand the circumstances that led to Corey’s death.

"Significant strides have been made in getting Corey’s family the answers they so desperately want and need – but I know there are still people out there who have really important information that will be able to help me, and my officers bring those responsible to justice.

"I understand that you may be worried about coming forward but just think – what if this was your brother, boyfriend, husband, or friend? What would you want others to do? There is only one answer."

DI Pleace said you can contact the force directly, in confidence, at any time and through any of the below means.

She said: "Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers.

"They are an independent charity who you can contact totally anonymously, we will never be passed any of your details, but your piece of information could be absolutely vital.

"Finally, I would like to thank Corey’s family who have supported my officers and our investigation throughout this week. The situation they are in currently is something no one should ever have to go through and mine, and the wider forces, thoughts remain with them.

"I would also like to thank all those who have come forward with information and helped provide vital evidence – as well as the local community for their patience and understanding over the past week.

"There has been understandable concern given the horrendous nature of this incident and that a young man has lost his life, however, from the evidence that we have gathered so far it is believed that those involved are known to one another, and there is no wider threat to the public as a result of this incident."

Anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation can contact the police on 101, including reference 23*357005.