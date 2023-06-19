By ITV News Central Production Journalist Victoria Armstrong

The family of a boy who died after collapsing at a school in Telford have said their "unimaginable pain" will never heal.

Joshua Lloyd, 12, died after collapsing at The Telford Langley School in Dawley on Friday afternoon (June 12).

Paramedics arrived six minutes after the 999 call was placed and were assisted by another ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance crew.

He was then rushed to the Princess Royal Hospital but was confirmed dead shortly after arriving.

In a statement, his family said: "We gather here today to honour the precious life of our Joshua, a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend who brought endless joy and love to all those around him.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of Joshua's untimely passing at the tender age of 12.

"His infectious laughter, kind heart, and boundless enthusiasm touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him."

Joshua and his family. Credit: Crowdfunding

Joshua's family have set up a crowdfunding page to help support his parents facing "the unimaginable pain of saying goodbye to their beloved son."

Their goal was to raise £500 to help alleviate the financial strain which may be caused on his parents.

The 12-year-old's family said: "While no amount of support can fully heal their hearts, we can come together as a community to provide some relief in their time of need."

"Your generous contributions will directly assist Joshua's parents in covering the expenses associated with funeral arrangements and offer them the support necessary as they take time off from work to mourn their devastating loss."

'Joshua was a spirited individual'

They continued: "We would like to express our deepest appreciation to each and every one of you who has reached out with kind words, prayers, and unwavering support.

"Your love and solidarity have brought a glimmer of light during this darkest hour, and we are eternally grateful for your presence in our lives," they added.

Joshua's aunt and uncle, Tracey and David Smith, said: "Joshua was a spirited individual who enjoyed spending time with his friends, going on bike rides, and playing Xbox Live.

"As the youngest member of the family with two older sisters, his absence will be deeply felt."

Joshua's Headteacher, Steve Carter, paid tribute saying: "He was a lovely young man and an excellent student.

"He was a charming and kind boy, popular with his peers and the staff, with a fabulous future ahead.

"His time was tragically cut short, and we cannot express just how much sympathy we feel for his family and friends at this time."

The crowdfunding page has already surpassed its goal and raised over £6,500.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…