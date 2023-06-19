A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Gipsy Road in Leicester on Thursday 15 June.

Leighton Reid, 43, of Oxford Street, Syston, has been charged with the murder of Liam Brendon Waldron following the incident on Thursday. He has also been charged with possession of a knife.

Mr Waldron was found injured at just after midday. Emergency services were called to the scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Reid has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on Monday 19 June.