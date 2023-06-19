A fundraising page set up to support the family of one of the victims of the Nottingham attacks has surpassed £20,000.

Ian Coates, a "beloved" school caretaker and an avid Nottingham Forest fan, was named as the third victim of the knife and van attacks on Tuesday 13 June.

University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley Kumar also died in the incident in the city.

Three other people were also injured.

Members of the Lake Snakes Angling Club, which Mr Coates was part of, have embarked on a fundraising campaign to help with funeral expenses and a memorial for the 65-year-old.

Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates were killed in the attacks in Nottingham. Credit: PA/Family handout

They originally set out to raise up to £10,000, but they have now more than doubled that, with the total currently standing at more than £23,000.

The fund has attracted nearly 1,500 donations, including from Nottingham Forest players Steve Cook and Ryan Yates

In a series of tweets, one of the members of the angling club wrote: "This is my fishing pal Ian Coates and he’s one of our own.

"Our fishing club is trying to raise money for his memorial fund please share I would appreciate it.

Ian Coates’ sons during a vigil in the city’s Market Square Credit: Tim Goode/PA

"My phone is dinging like crazy, thank you so much.

"Wow this is phenomenal, we have passed our goal and the love is still rolling in. We have the best fans in the world. You beautiful Reds.

"I’m so proud of you all for the support you have shown my dear friend and his Family. We have a fantastic community and massive club. We will always stand together."

Medical student Ms O’Malley-Kumar, from Woodford in London, and history student Mr Webber, from Taunton in Somerset, who were both 19, were found fatally knifed on Ilkeston Road at around 4am.

The families of Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar united in grief at a vigil held at the University of Nottingham yesterday. Credit: PA Images

Mr Coates was then found stabbed to death in Magdala Road.

The family of Mr Webber described their “complete devastation” saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady” and said that she would be “so dearly missed”.

Two of Mr Coates’ sons said his death had “rocked everyone’s world”.

Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road following the deaths of Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA

Former University of Nottingham student Valdo Calocane, who gave his name as Adam Mendes, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The 31-year-old is accused of murdering first-year students Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber and school caretaker Mr Coates in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He is also alleged to have attempted to murder three pedestrians.

Police revealed the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

The 31-year-old was due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.

