Rail passengers warned of disruption due to overrunning engineering work

East Midlands Railway passengers are urged to check before travelling on Monday 19 June, due to overrunning upgrade works affecting services to London.

Engineering work in the Luton area has been taking place throughout the weekend, but East Midlands Railway says it has not finished on time. The operator is warning of disruption to trains on the Sheffield / Nottingham / London St Pancras route.

On the website, the operator said: "Network Rail have teams on site and expect that the line will reopen on Tuesday 20th June

"One of the 4 lines between Luton and London St Pancras will be closed all day. This means services on our Intercity route will be reduced."

Lines are expected to reopen as normal on Tuesday 20 June, with trains expected to run as normal from the start of service.

Services are disrupted between Nottingham and London Credit: PA

What services will be running on Monday?

Sheffield to London St Pancras:Instead of 2 trains per hour to / from London St Pancras from Sheffield we can only run 1 train in each direction per hour.

Nottingham to London St Pancras:Instead of 2 trains per hour to / from London St Pancras from Nottingham we can only run 1 train in each direction per hour.

Connect Services:Services on this route will run as booked.

On the website, East Midlands Railway has said: "You should continue to travel as originally planned, if the train you are booked on is cancelled, you can use your ticket to travel on the train before or after.

"Our on-line journey planners are being updated with the cancelled services, so please check your journey before travelling."

Tickets can also be used to travel on Thameslink services between Bedford and London St Pancras.