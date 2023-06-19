A young pupil has died after a medical emergency at a school in Telford.

The boy collapsed at The Telford Langley School, Dawley on Friday afternoon (June 16).

Paramedics arrived six minutes after the 999 call was placed and were assisted by another ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance crew.

The boy, who was in a critical condition, was then taken to the Princess Royal Hospital but was confirmed dead shortly after arriving.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a child who had collapsed at Langley School in Dawley, Telford.

"The first ambulance arrived six minutes after the call and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic manager and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford."

"On arrival, crews found a patient in a critical condition, already receiving medical support from bystanders."

They added: "Crews took over and provided advanced care to the child before he was taken on blue lights to Princess Royal Hospital.

"The doctor and critical care paramedic on the aircraft travelled with the ambulance crew on the way to hospital, where medics were on standby to receive the child.

"Sadly, shortly after arrival at hospital it became apparent nothing could be done to save the child despite everyone's best efforts and he was confirmed deceased."

A West Mercia Police spokesman added: "West Midlands Ambulance Service alerted us that they were responding to a medical emergency involving a child at a school in Telford.

"Tragically the child died in hospital that afternoon. His death isn't being treated as suspicious. The thoughts of all of us are with his family and friends."

ITV News Central has contacted The Telford Langley School for comment.