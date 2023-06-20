Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found at a house.

Police were called to Bowness Close in Coventry on Monday after the body of a 74-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found.

A 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and remain in custody.Officers will remain at the scene, in the Radford area of the city, to carry out further enquiries (June 20).

"Our officers are remaining at the scene today to carry out further enquiries," said a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.