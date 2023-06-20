A councillor has said Nottingham will remember the three victims who lost their lives in the City Centre attacks last week.

Cllr Sajid Mohammed said the city will keep the memories of Barnaby, Grace and Ian alive.

Students Barnaby Webber, 19, and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, along with school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were found stabbed to death in Nottingham city centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning last week (June 13).

Another three other people, Sharon Miller, Marcin Gawronski and Wayne Birkett were taken to hospital after being run down by a van in Milton Street, with two having now been discharged.

'The city is saying to us now that we need to keep their memory alive'

Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News Central he said: "Whoever hasn't loved in their life would have been moved by the parents, you know, heartbreak and clear love for their children and the family's love for Ian.

"And what I believe that the city is saying to us now is that we need to keep their memory alive.

"We need to shape the city so that it's what their values were: love, compassion, understanding - a city that everyone can call home, everyone can thrive and everyone can be their best."