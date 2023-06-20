A man in his 20s has died after a collision between a motorbike and car.

Emergency services were called to Croft Street, Tamworth at 10:43pm last night (June 19).

Three West Midlands Ambulance's, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor were sent to the crash scene in Staffordshire.

Staffordshire Police said: "Just after 10.40pm yesterday, a white Ford Kuga and a black Yamaha motorbike collided on the A513 Upper Gungate junction with Salters Lane.

"Sadly, the rider of the motorbike, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

"His family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this difficult time."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist.

"He was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began providing specialist trauma care.

"However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV of the area at the time.