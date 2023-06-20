Two pedestrians who were injured in a spate of attacks in Nottingham have been discharged from hospital.

University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were killed in the attacks on Tuesday 13 June.

Three other people, Sharon Miller, Marcin Gawronski and Wayne Birkett were taken to hospital after being run down by a van in Milton Street.

Valdo Calocane appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murdering the three victims.

The 31-year-old, a former Nottingham university student, is also charged with attempting to murder three pedestrians by driving Mr Coates’ van at them.

Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates were killed in the attacks in Nottingham. Credit: PA/Family handout

Nottingham University Hospitals, which runs Queen's Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital, said on Tuesday 20 June that a second victim has been discharged from hospital.

A spokesperson had confirmed last week that one of the patients was sent home on 15 June.

The third victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Calocane, 31, of no fixed address, faces charges of triple murder and attempted murder.

He is due to enter his pleas at Nottingham Crown Court in September.

