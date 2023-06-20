A grandma has admitted killing her five-year-old grandson, who died while in her care last year.

Elena Anghel, 51, who has a history of mental illness, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Anghel, who's from Romania, was detained under the Mental Health Act after David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, on 25 January last year.

Paramedics tried to save the youngster, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Speaking of her own mother - Anghel's daughter said: "I know her illness is in the mind - but her hands did this. I will never be able to forgive her.

"I cannot believe she would take my son away from me.

"My heart is broken - I just want to be with him now.

"I have a dream that Mario is ok - he is missing us but he is ok.

"Our lives have changed forever."