Campaign launched to rename tram after Nottingham attack victims

A man is campaigning for a NET Tram in Nottingham to be renamed in memory of the three people who died in the city centre attacks.

University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, along with school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were found stabbed to death in Nottingham city centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning (June 19).

Adam Odell has now launched a campaign to rename a tram after the victims who died.

Writing on Facebook he said, "I think it would be an amazing tribute to name a tram after the 3 great souls we lost in the week.

"It should be called‘The B.I.G heart’ tram."

Mr Odell said each of the letters in the 'BIG' stands for each initial for the victims, B for Barnaby, I for Ian, and G for Grace.

Thousands gathered at a vigil for the victims of the Nottingham attack.

He continued, "And in doing this , it would also mean that in some way, they would still visit their University, and also Bulwell, and forever be a part of #OurNottingham.

"Just a thought," he finished.

People have commented on the ‘BIG Heart Tram’ Naming Project's Facebook page supporting the idea.

One user wrote, "Well done Adam, great idea, beautiful & thoughtful. We are all behind you."

Other users have commented the green heart emoji in which has been used as a logo for the campaign.

