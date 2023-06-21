A man has suffered serious injuries after a suspected assault in Birmingham in the early hours of this morning (June 21).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the incident at 2:30am on Wednesday - soon after an ambulance and a paramedic officer were dispatched to the scene.

A man was found seriously hurt before being treated at the scene. He was then rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.

Police have cordoned off part of Monument Road, near the junction with Hagley Road, on the border of Ladywood and Edgbaston and set up a blue forensic tent.

The man was found seriously hurt before being rushed to hospital Credit: BPM Media

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to an incident on Hagley Road in Edgbaston just before 2:30am.

"An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a male patient with serious injuries.

"Ambulance staff provided medical treatment at the scene before conveying him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment."

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.