West Mercia Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over its contact with the family of Alfie Steele prior to his death.

The force has described to being 'committed' to transparency and believes its conduct throughout the case of the murder needs to be scrutinised. Acting Deputy Chief Constable Richard Cooper said: “We have been in dialogue with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over our contact with the family of Alfie Steele before his sad death.

"West Mercia Police is committed to ensuring we are transparent and where necessary appropriate scrutiny is applied.

"This includes taking into consideration the view of the IOPC, and on that basis, to ensure an independent assessment, a referral has now been made to the IOPC.“We, of course, remain committed to engaging with the independent Children's Safeguarding Practice Review which will be published in due course.”