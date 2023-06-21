A specially composed piece of music has been commissioned by a hospital to thank its staff members with a connection to Windrush.

Staff at Sandwell and Birmingham NHS Trust are being celebrated on the 75th anniversary of the original Windrush settlers arriving in Britain.

The piece of music recognises both the original Windrush generation, and those who followed.

The video, called Sons and Daughters, is being released on Windrush Day but the Trust has given ITV News a preview:

Play Brightcove video

In the preview, the caption reads: "Sons and daughters hear this call. Remember your roots and what started it all.

"Called from our home, we gladly came, and proud we are to see you the same."

The piece of music has been composed by student and composer Kyle Corbin from Birmingham.

His family are from Barbados and he is the first generation to be born in Britain.

He told ITV News it was an honour to play a part in celebrating the Windrush anniversary.

Play Brightcove video

Kyle said: "This is my family and it's really inspiring to know that my family are capable of such a feat.

"And it's pride really to be able to be from such a people that are so willing and so ready to help."

The Trust has previously recognised the work of the Windrush generation with a series of photos of staff members with links to the original settlers.

The work, named 'Here to Stay', was created for the 70th anniversary and is on permanent display in the walls of the hospital.

Play Brightcove video

Workers from the Caribbean were actively recruited to work in the NHS when it was first formed in 1948, and those workers have influenced the diversity of the NHS to this day, making it the single biggest employer of black, asian and ethnic minorities in Europe.

Caroline Rennalls is featured in both the exhibition and the new video.

Her father came over with Windrush and she followed her mother into being a nurse, saying she was inspired by seeing her mother and her contemporaries at work.

She says that she is proud that the trust is recognising the impact the Windrush generation had.

Play Brightcove video

Caroline Rennalls said: "I feel that it's the fact that people came over willingly and contributed to the NHS.

"The NHS is such a good concept in my mind and for them to contribute and sometimes feel the some hostility along the journey but still have the dedication to the principle and the reasons behind it, I think they are very linked, because people thought, I have this skill and I can bring this skill and I know the NHS need people.

"So you can see why that would be a pull for people that came over in Windrush."

The video will be released on Thursday 22 June - Windrush Day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…