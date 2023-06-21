A school has come under fire after sending a message about the price of a school trip which parents say “shamed” struggling families.

Ash Green School in Coventry has been criticised after it told Year 10 pupils complaining about trip costs: "Don't expect everything to be given to you in life."

One parent branded the message about an end-of-year visit to Drayton Manor Resort Theme Park "unacceptable".

The message said: "Any pupil who complains about the price, the answer is simple, you don't need to go on the trip. You have had so much given to you, don't expect everything to be given to you in life."

The school has since apologised about the tone of the message, saying it "in no way reflects our values".

One parent said the message "clearly shames the children and their parents struggling the most during the cost of living crisis".

They said: "The audacity to shame children and parents whilst being under investigation by Ofsted is staggering."

The tone of this message, sent to Year 10 pupils at a Coventry school, has been criticised by an angry parent Credit: BPM Media

The parent claimed the message was displayed on monitors inside classrooms as part of a tutor notices bulletin.

It is thought the content of the message might have referred in part to the fact Year 10 pupils were invited to a field trip 12 months ago, when they were in Year 9, that was subsidised by the school.

The parent added: "If nothing else the tone is threatening and unacceptable. It pretty much follows exactly what Ofsted said about the school."

The school has since apologised for the message Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for Ash Green School said: "We apologise for the tone of this message, which in no way reflects our values."We have also apologised to the parent who contacted us directly regarding this message. Ash Green School had in fact previously written to parents to ask them to get in touch if there were any financial barriers to their child attending the trip."We work hard to be an inclusive and welcoming school and want all students to be able to benefit from the range of experiences and opportunities we offer.

"We will be ensuring that all communications to student tutor groups, where appropriate, are reviewed by senior leaders in future."

