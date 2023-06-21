West Midlands firefighter missing after English channel swim attempt

A firefighter working for West Midlands fire service is missing after attempting to swim the English channel, the organisation has said.

Iain Hughes, a 43-year-old crew manager based at Wednesbury fire station, had been raising money for the The Fire Fighters Charity, British Heart Foundation and Midlands Air Ambulance.

He began his attempt on Tuesday morning accompanied by a support boat, after training for two years.

In a statement the service said, " Iain’s disappearance is unspeakably sad. We are giving Iain’s family all the support we can at this distressing time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone close to Iain. He is a highly-respected and much-loved colleague and friend to many.”

According to the statement, Iain joined West Midlands Fire Service in 1999, at the age of 19, and served at stations across the region.