ITV News Central reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine speaks to members of the Leicester Caribbean Cricket Club to find out why cricket is important to them

Leicester's Caribbean Cricket club was founded in 1957, supporting the grassroots of the sport for 65 years and providing a focal point for communities who feel an attachment to the Caribbean.

This year, they're playing in the Windrush trophy with four other cities - hosting the first round of fixtures.

The Treasurer of the Club, Yahya Hafejee, says passion for cricket has always been in the Caribbean community.

"When you join the cricket and that social element together, I think that's what attracted and keeping the community alive," he said.

"Cricket was the what kept them together and united them because there was a lot of racism when they first came over at that time.

"What gave them that safety net was the fact that they were able to come together, and the fact that they were able to set up this club has sort of safeguarded cricket in the community for generations to come."

But it's not exclusive to the Caribbean diaspora - they say anyone is welcome to come and play.

Rodney Holder from the club says the Windrush Generation would be proud of what they have created and its success.

He said: "They will think 'well at least we've got somewhere where we can go to enjoy ourselves'. And do what we used to do back in the West Indies."

He says people often ask him why they've got a 'white person playing for your team?' His response: "It's just a name, doesn't matter what colour you are... Come and play with us!"