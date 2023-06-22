Two people have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body at a Midlands address earlier this week.

The body of 74-year-old Michael Brady was found at a property in Bowness Close, Coventry on Monday.West Midlands Police say that Antoinette Sheppard, aged 44, and a 16-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, have both been charged with murder.

Both were set to appear in court on Thursday, according to the force.A police spokesperson said: "Two people are due in court today after being charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body at an address in Coventry earlier this week. They have both been held in police custody and are due at Coventry Magistrates Court today."Mr Brady's family have asked we share this image of their loved one, as they continue to grieve in private."