The official name for Birmingham's much-loved Commonwealth Games' Raging Bull has been announced.

It's to be known as Ozzy.

A competition to name the sculpture was launched earlier this year, with members of the public invited to send in suggestions for names.

Ozzy was picked from a shortlist of Ozzy, Brummie, Bostin or Boulton.

It received nearly 20,000 votes, followed by Brummie in second place with just over 3 thousand, Bostin in third, and Boulton in fourth.

More than 28,000 people voted in the poll to name the Raging Bull.

The bull was was seen by millions of visitors while in its temporary home in Centenary Square last year. Credit: ITV News Central

The 10-metre tall creation will live permanently in the atrium at Birmingham New Street station to welcome visitors to the city. It's due to be unveiled at the end of July.

The bull was the centrepiece to last year’s Commonwealth Games' opening ceremony and it is currently in the final stages of major work to make it suitable for its new home inside the station.

The 2.5 tonne machine, which became known as the Raging Bull, was seen by an estimated four million visitors while in its temporary home in Centenary Square in 2022 and was designed in homage to the city's contribution to the Industrial Revolution.

The bull was originally created for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham Credit: PA

Commenting on the ongoing work to get the bull ready to return to Birmingham, Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, chair of Network Rail, said: "Much work has been going on to get the bull ready for its new home at Birmingham New Street, where it will be a towering piece of art admired by the thousands of people who use the station every day.

"As the internationally recognised symbol of the hugely successful Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer, for which the railway family worked hard to make travel to and from the Games a success, Network Rail is honoured to be entrusted with this much loved icon for public display."

Special effects designers Artem, which originally built the bull, are re-moulding new parts so it meets fire regulations and fitting exciting new mechanisms so its head, eyes and tail can continue to move in similar ways to they did during the Games.