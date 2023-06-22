A yellow weather warning is in place across the East and West Midlands as the region is hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The Met Office says that hea vy showers and thunderstorms could cause some flooding, along with disruption in a few places.

A warning of flooding has also been issued for England, with rivers expected to swell due to heavy rainfall.

The Met Office guidance says that minor damage can be expected to some buildings and trees, adding that there could be heavier traffic on the road and delays to public transport services.

Heavy rain delayed the start of the fifth day of the first Ashes test at Birmingham's Edgebaston stadium on Tuesday.

With recent hot weather, thunderstorms can occur when warm air rises and cools, forming small droplets of water. Combined with some instability in the atmosphere, there can be heavy showers, despite deceptively warm weather.