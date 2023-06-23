More than £10,000 worth of Pokemon cards were seized as part of a drugs raid in Bulwell.

Nottinghamshire Police raided a house in Hoefield Crescent on Wednesday (June 21) after officers noticed a man acting suspiciously in an alleyway between Willow Hill Close and the crescent.

A block of suspected heroin and crack cocaine were found in the kitchen during the search.

More than £5,000 in cash and a glass display case containing a complete set of sealed Pokemon cards were also found which police believe to be obtained through criminal activity.

Officers also found a quantity of Class A drugs on the man acting suspiciously.

A 33-year-old man and 32-year-old woman have been arrested on possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, as well as acquiring or using or possessing criminal property.

Paul Ferguson, Neighbourhood Inspector from the force, said: "This was a brilliant result by two officers from the City Knife Crime Team on a routine patrol who immediately identified someone acting suspiciously in the alleyway.

"Their suspicions were right and led us to executing a warrant at an address where a significant amount of heroin and crack cocaine was recovered as well as more than £5,000 cash.

"There also appeared to be thousands of pounds spent on Pokemon cards and their value is estimated to be over £10,000."

Police suspect the collection of Pokemon cards was obtained through criminal activity.

"It also sends out a clear message to those suspected of peddling drugs in our community - they can expect to see not only their drugs taken away but their valuables," added Mr Ferguson.

"Heroin and crack cocaine destroys lives and we will continue to pursue anyone suspected of causing harm and misery to our local communities."