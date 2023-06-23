Fundraisers have been set up in honour of a West Midlands firefighter who went missing during a charity swim across the English Channel.

Iain Hughes, a crew manager based at Wednesbury fire station, had been raising money for the The Fire Fighters Charity, British Heart Foundation and Midlands Air Ambulance before his went missing in the water.

The married father-of-two began his swim on Tuesday morning (June 20) accompanied by a support boat, after training for two years.

French and Belgian military helicopters led a search for Iain, after it was reported he went missing, alongside navy and police patrol boats but French authorities have since called off the search.

Colleagues at West Midlands Fire Service are holding various fundraising events this weekend to help Iain exceed in his target for The Fire Fighters Charity, British Heart Foundation and Midlands Air Ambulance.

In a video posted on Twitter, Simon Barry, Deputy Chief Fire Officer at the force, said: "We are heartbroken about the tragic news about Iain.

"We’re doing everything that we can to support his family. I hope like us they are heartened and comforted by the many messages of support you have shared on social media.

"We also want to do what we can for Ian we can’t think of any better way to support them to help him raise money for his chosen charities.

"That’s why, this weekend we will be arranging a series of events across our service to help him meet his target."

Wolverhampton Fire Cadets will also be holding a charity car wash this Sunday (June 25) between 11am and 3pm to help Iain raise money for his three charities.