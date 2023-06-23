England footballer Jude Bellingham has surprised footballs fans in Birmingham with free Real Madrid shirts following his transfer to the Spanish giants.

The Stourbridge-born midfielder helped hand out the 2023/24 club shirts at 'Store Twenty-Two' - a pop-up shop which was named after his retired Birmingham City club number.

In collaboration with fitness brand adidas, the 19-year-old dished out brand-new Real Madrid home kits, adidas boots, the Women’s World Cup 'Oceaunz' football and other adidas X Jude Bellingham merchandise.

Bellingham made his Blues debut in 2019 and became the club's youngest ever first-team player.

'Birmingham will forever be my home.'

Crowds gathered for the pop-up shop before knowing they would meet Bellingham.

Bellingham expressed his love for his home city by saying: "I may now play for Real Madrid, but Birmingham will forever be my home.

"I am forever thankful to my family and friends for their support throughout my journey so far, as well as to the people of Birmingham.

"Ever since I made my debut here, their support has pushed me on, and helped me to believe that anything is possible.

"Today I wanted to come back and show them what that means to me, and to make sure they can be a part of the exciting next chapter of my career."

The footballer took to Twitter express his gratitude to fans who visited the pop-up, writing "Thank you to everyone who came down. Adidas x Brum!!!"

Fans who queued for the pop-up, which was open for just 90 minutes, didn't know they would be receiving the merchandise from the footballer himself, who helped at the checkout.

Bellingham left Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund to sign a €103million (£88.5m) deal with Madrid - making him Real's second-most expensive signing.